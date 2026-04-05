Ravi Shastri's 'B**** Of Steel' Remark On Riyan Parag's Captaincy Breaks The Internet After GT vs RR IPL 2026 Thriller

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A bold statement from Ravi Shastri has taken the internet by storm after he heaped massive praise on Riyan Parag for his fearless captaincy during Rajasthan Royals’ thrilling IPL 2026 clash.

The former India head coach did not hold back while reacting to the nail-biting encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, where Parag’s leadership stood out. Shastri described the young skipper’s decision-making under pressure as having “b**** of steel,” a remark that instantly grabbed attention across social media.

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Parag’s bold call in the closing stages of the match proved to be the turning point, as Rajasthan Royals managed to edge past Gujarat Titans in a dramatic finish. His composure in crunch moments and willingness to take risks drew widespread admiration, with Shastri’s comment perfectly capturing the intensity of the situation.

The phrase quickly went viral, with fans and experts alike echoing the sentiment and praising Parag’s growth as a leader. Known for his aggressive style and confidence, the young all-rounder showcased a new dimension to his game, one that combined flair with maturity.

For Rajasthan Royals, the win was more than just two points; it was a statement of intent. And at the center of it all was Riyan Parag, whose fearless approach not only sealed a memorable victory but also earned one of the most talked-about compliments of the season.