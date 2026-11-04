Ravi Shastri Hilariously Imitates Shreyas Iyer's Bizarre Eye Exercise In Commentary Box During IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Video Goes Viral

Ravi Shastri Hilariously Imitates Shreyas Iyer's Bizarre Eye Exercise | X

Shreyas Iyer's unusual eye movement drill during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland provided an unexpected moment of entertainment, with former India head coach Ravi Shastri joining the fun from the commentary box.

The incident took place when Iyer was sitting in the Indian dugout wearing his batting gear. With his bat positioned vertically at the centre, the Indian batter began performing side-to-side eye movement exercises while keeping his head relatively steady. The unusual routine caught the attention of viewers watching the match.

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Ravi Shastri Hilariously Imitates Shreyas Iyer's Bizarre Eye Exercise

However, the moment became even more entertaining when Shastri was spotted imitating Iyer's eye movements in the commentary box. The former Indian cricketer appeared to recreate the same side-to-side gesture, adding a hilarious twist to the unusual dugout activity.

The amusing sequence quickly became a talking point, with Shastri's imitation adding a touch of humour to the broadcast. Iyer's exercise appeared to involve visual tracking, an aspect of training that can help athletes improve their ability to follow moving objects and maintain hand-eye coordination.

The incident offered a light-hearted moment during the India-New Zealand encounter, proving that the action away from the middle can sometimes be just as entertaining as the cricket itself.