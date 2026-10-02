Rasmus Hojlund Sparks Chaos Against Portugal With Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration And Post-Match Jorge Jesus Clash | Video

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Rasmus Hojlund became a major talking point during Denmark’s clash with Portugal after celebrating his goal with Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous “Siuuu” celebration. Hojlund scored Denmark’s second goal to make it 2-2 and then performed the celebration associated with the Portuguese star, adding extra drama to an already intense match.

The celebration attracted attention because Ronaldo was not involved in the match. Hojlund has previously spoken positively about Ronaldo and has used the “Siuuu” celebration before. His decision to repeat it against Portugal, Ronaldo’s national team, quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the game.

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Portugal eventually regained control and won the match 4-2. Despite Hojlund’s goal giving Denmark hope of a comeback, Portugal responded with further goals to secure the victory and maintain their strong start to the Nations League campaign.

There was also an unusual moment after the final whistle. Television footage appeared to show Hojlund making brief contact with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, which looked like a push. However, the reason for the exchange has not been confirmed publicly, and there is no verified evidence that it was connected to Hojlund’s Ronaldo celebration or any disagreement involving Jesus.

The incident added another layer to an entertaining encounter between Denmark and Portugal. While Portugal left Copenhagen with the victory, Hojlund’s goal and his Ronaldo-inspired celebration ensured that the young striker remained one of the biggest talking points after the final whistle.