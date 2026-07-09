Rashid Khan & Other Players Break Down In Tears As Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell To Shapoor Zadran | Video

Haji Nangyalai Habibi/Instagram

Afghanistan cricket team stars, led by Rashid Khan, were overcome with emotion as they bid a heartbreaking farewell to former pacer Shapoor Zadran, who passed away at the age of 38 after battling the rare immune disorder Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Images and videos from the funeral showed Rashid and several current and former Afghanistan cricketers in tears as they gathered to pay their final respects to one of the pioneers of Afghan cricket.

The emotional scenes reflected the immense respect Zadran commanded within Afghanistan's cricket fraternity. Rashid Khan, alongside senior players including Mohammad Nabi, joined family members, teammates and officials to honour the left-arm fast bowler, whose contributions helped lay the foundation for Afghanistan's rise on the international stage. The players struggled to hold back tears as Zadran's coffin was carried during the funeral proceedings, highlighting the deep bond shared by generations of Afghan cricketers.

Zadran was one of Afghanistan's most influential fast bowlers, representing the national team in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is between 2009 and 2020. He played a vital role in Afghanistan's emergence as a competitive international side and will always be remembered for hitting the winning runs in the country's historic first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup victory against Scotland in 2015. His aggressive pace bowling and fighting spirit made him a fan favourite throughout his career.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board, cricket administrators and players from around the world paid tribute to Zadran following his untimely demise. Tributes poured in across social media, remembering him not only as a fierce competitor but also as a humble teammate who inspired countless young cricketers in Afghanistan. His passing has left a huge void in the country's cricketing community.

As Afghanistan mourns the loss of one of its cricketing trailblazers, the tearful farewell from Rashid Khan and his teammates served as a powerful reminder of Zadran's enduring legacy. His achievements on the field and his role in shaping Afghanistan's remarkable cricket journey will continue to be remembered for generations.