Rashid Khan Mocks Ravindra Jadeja With Viral 'Pocket' Celebration After RR's Humiliating Defeat Against GT | Video

Gujarat Titans/X

Rashid Khan produced a hilarious moment after Gujarat Titans crushed Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs in a dominant IPL 2026 clash. Following the emphatic victory in Jaipur, the Afghanistan spinner cheekily mocked Ravindra Jadeja with a viral “pocket” celebration video that quickly caught fans’ attention online.

The celebration appeared to reference Jadeja’s recent “player in the pocket” gesture that had gone viral earlier during IPL 2026. After Gujarat’s huge win over Rajasthan, Rashid was seen emptying his pockets in a playful video shared by the Titans on social media, seemingly recreating and mocking Jadeja’s trademark-style celebration.

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The video instantly went viral among IPL fans, with many enjoying Rashid’s humorous take after Gujarat’s commanding performance. Social media users flooded comment sections with laughing reactions as the Titans spinner added extra spice to the team’s celebrations after the crushing victory.

On the field, Gujarat Titans completely outplayed Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Skipper Shubman Gill led the batting effort with a brilliant knock, while Rashid delivered a vintage spell with the ball to dismantle Rajasthan’s batting lineup. Gujarat eventually bowled the Royals out for 152 while defending a massive total, sealing a comfortable 77-run triumph.

The win significantly boosted Gujarat Titans’ momentum in the IPL 2026 season, while Rashid’s cheeky post-match antics ensured the celebrations continued long after the final ball.