Rasheed, Nishant help India lift ICC Under-19 World Cup for the fifth time

Antigua: Nishant Sindhu came to the rescue when the team needed him the most. The middle-order left-hander scored a patient 50 off 54 balls to help India clinch their fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup trophy.

However, it was Dinesh Bana who struck two consecutive sixes to see his team sail through a match which was turning out to be cliffhanger. Bana scored 13 off 5 ball, which included the two sixes.

Set out to chase a tricky total of 190, India did not get a start they would have desired, especially after losing opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi on the second ball of the match. Besides Rasheed Shaik’s 84-ball 50, no one from the Indian team rose up to the challenge and were left struggling at 97 for 4.

Even captain Yash Dhull was sent back to the pavilion by James Sales, who had earlier scored a vital 34 for England, for mere 17 runs.

However, it was Sales who finally gave away the required 14 runs in the 48th over to see the Indian camp jump in celebration.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:55 AM IST