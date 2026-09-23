RAPL Group Acquires Rajasthan Rangers, Sania Mirza Joins As Brand Ambassador Ahead Of Kia Tennis Premier League Season 8

Sania Mirza will join the Rajasthan Rangers as Brand Ambassador after RAPL Group acquired the TPL franchise | File Photo

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: RAPL (Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd.) Group, one of India’s established names in Ayurvedic and herbal healthcare, has acquired the Rajasthan Rangers franchise in the Kia Tennis Premier League (TPL) ahead of its eighth season. The franchise will operate under the leadership of Salim Diwan, Managing Director, RAPL Group, alongside Dr. Sattar Diwan, Chairman, RAPL Group, and Jonu Rana, Vice-Chairman, Rajasthan Rangers, marking the group’s entry into India’s professional sports ecosystem.

Adding further star power to the franchise, legendary Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza joins the Rajasthan Rangers as their Brand Ambassador. With her unmatched legacy, global stature and deep connection with Indian tennis, Sania brings immense value to the team’s vision of building a strong and inspiring tennis ecosystem.

They have signed Australian tennis star Rinky Hijikata as their International Marquee Player, showcasing their commitment and vision to bring quality international tennis to India. At just 25 years of age, Rinky has already won the 2023 Australian Open Men’s Doubles title and finished as the runner-up in Men’s Doubles at Wimbledon 2025.

TPL Expands Its Franchise Ecosystem

TPL is one of India's fastest-growing professional tennis properties, bringing together leading Indian talent, international tennis stars and a unique franchise-based format that continues to take the sport to a wider audience. The league recently strengthened its ecosystem with Kia India coming on board as an exclusive multi-year partner, including the Principal Partnership across all eight teams. With TPL entering its eighth season, the addition of Rajasthan Aushdhalaya reflects the growing interest from established business houses in investing in and contributing to the growth of Indian tennis.

Salim Diwan, who leads Rajasthan Aushdhalaya, sees the move into tennis as an opportunity to combine the group's legacy in wellness and healthcare with his passion for sport and his vision of contributing to the growth of Indian tennis. With Rajasthan Aushdhalaya's journey dating back to 1952, Diwan believes the Rajasthan Rangers can become a platform that connects professional tennis with young talent, fitness, wellness and the sporting community across Rajasthan and India.

Focus On Young Tennis Talent

Salim Diwan, Managing Director, Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are delighted to join the Tennis Premier League and take forward the Rajasthan Rangers. Tennis represents discipline, fitness and excellence - values that strongly align with our philosophy. Through the Rangers, we hope to support young talent and contribute meaningfully to the growth of tennis in India.”

Diwan's vision extends beyond the franchise itself, with a focus on making tennis more accessible and creating greater opportunities for young Indian players to pursue the sport. He believes that stronger grassroots development, increased exposure and sustained investment are key to building the next generation of Indian tennis champions.

Sania Mirza added, “I’m thrilled to be associated with a team that values both talent and innovation. Salim’s vision aligns perfectly with what Indian tennis needs—structured, long-term investment. I’m looking forward to supporting the Rajasthan Rangers this season.”

TPL Welcomes New Ownership

Welcoming the ownership group, Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder of TPL, said, “We are delighted to welcome Salim Diwan and RAPL Group to the TPL family. Their legacy, entrepreneurial vision and commitment to creating a positive impact make them an exciting addition to the league.”

TPL Co-Founder Mrunal Jain added, “The entry of RAPL Group further demonstrates the growing appeal of TPL as a platform for businesses to invest in Indian tennis. We are excited to see what this new chapter brings for the franchise.”

The Rajasthan Rangers will continue to represent Rajasthan in the Tennis Premier League, with the new ownership looking to build a strong connection with fans while creating greater opportunities for tennis and emerging talent in the region.