Ranveer Singh Poses With Declan Rice In Budapest Amid Don 3 Controversy As Arsenal Faces PSG In UEFA Champions League Final

Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh has once again grabbed attention on social media after a picture of him posing alongside Arsenal player Declan Rice surfaced online from Budapest ahead of UEFA Champions League final. The viral image brought together two stars from completely different worlds, Bollywood and football, and quickly became a talking point among fans.

The photograph emerged while Ranveer remains at the centre of the ongoing Don 3 controversy. In the image, the actor can be seen smiling alongside Rice, one of Arsenal's most influential midfielders, ahead of a major football fixture in the Hungarian capital. The unexpected crossover delighted both movie buffs and football enthusiasts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rice, who has been a key figure for Arsenal and the England national team in recent years, has established himself as one of football's biggest stars, making the photo even more special for fans.

As the picture continues to circulate online, fans from both football and cinema communities have been celebrating the rare meeting between two global personalities, proving once again that sport and entertainment often create unforgettable crossover moments.