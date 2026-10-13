Ranji Trophy 2026: Tushar Deshpande Calls Hat-Trick In 50th First-Class Match Special, Says Mumbai's Job Only Half Done | X

Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande marked his 50th first-class appearance with a memorable hat-trick and figures of 5/17 at the Wankhede Stadium, describing the spell as one of the best of his career.

Deshpande said he wanted to make the milestone match special but had not specifically targeted a hat-trick.

"I knew it was my 50th first-class match and wanted to make it special. But I wasn't thinking about a hat-trick. My focus was on giving 100% and bowling consistently in the right areas," he said.

The pacer credited his success to exploiting patches on the wicket that offered seam movement and extra bounce.

"When I was batting, I noticed patches where the ball was seaming a bit. I wanted to bowl as many deliveries as possible in the right areas, and it paid dividends," he said.

Despite his impressive performance, Deshpande insisted Mumbai's task remained unfinished after enforcing the follow-on.

"The job is only half done. We have enforced the follow-on, but we need to return tomorrow, maintain the intensity and finish the job as early as possible," he said.

Asked whether missing out on the India A tour of New Zealand had provided additional motivation, Deshpande said his ambition remained unchanged.

"There is always motivation to play Test cricket for India, whether I am selected for the A tour or not. I thought about the omission for a day, but I have always believed in chasing performances, not selection," he said.

Deshpande described the hat-trick delivery as an example of sticking to his strengths rather than attempting anything extraordinary.

"I just wanted to bowl my best ball. It could have beaten the bat, but the batter nicked it and Jaiswal took a brilliant catch," he said.

He revealed that he had previously claimed hat-tricks in club cricket, summer camps, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and a Karnataka State Cricket Association competition, but this was his first in the Ranji Trophy.

Deshpande also emphasised the importance of adapting his pace to match situations rather than concentrating solely on speed.

"When I was playing for India recently, I was bowling around 140 kmph with the red ball. But in first-class cricket, you have to bowl throughout the day. It is about understanding the situation and adjusting your pace accordingly," he said.

The pacer acknowledged the physical demands of batting and bowling in Mumbai's heat and humidity, saying he was prepared to work harder to develop his all-round abilities.

He also credited his work with coaches Eric Simons and Shane Bond for sharpening his bowling approach.

"The advice is simple. Whenever in doubt, bowl your best ball at the top of off stump and occasionally use the bouncer. That works in both red-ball and white-ball cricket," he said.

For Deshpande, the immediate priority remains securing maximum points for Mumbai rather than setting individual targets for the season.