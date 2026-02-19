Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Between Karnataka And Jammu & Kashmir To Be Played In Hubballi |

New Delhi: The Ranji Trophy 2025/26 final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir will be staged at the KSCA Cricket Stadium in Hubballi from February 24, said the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday.

Previously, a JKCA official told IANS that the final was likely to be held in Hubballi. "Taking into account both the ongoing stadium upgradation works in Bengaluru and the Association’s commitment to decentralising top-level cricket, KSCA, in consultation with the BCCI, has decided to host the Ranji Trophy Final at the KSCA Hubballi Stadium.

"Several spectator gates and access points are currently being dismantled and widened, along with other critical improvement works. In view of these ongoing developments, it would not have been feasible to ensure the high-quality match-viewing experience and spectator convenience that a marquee fixture such as the Ranji Trophy Final deserves.

"Further, the newly elected KSCA Managing Committee, which assumed office in December 2025 under the leadership of former India cricketer and KSCA President Mr. Venkatesh Prasad, had, as part of its stated vision and manifesto commitments, resolved to take major domestic and national-level matches to prominent mofussil centres across Karnataka. This initiative is aimed at promoting cricket across the State, nurturing regional fan engagement, and strengthening the sporting ecosystem beyond Bengaluru,” said the KSCA in its statement.

Karnataka advanced to the title clash after 11 years, after drawing their semifinal against Uttarakhand but progressing on a first-innings lead grabbed in Lucknow. Jammu & Kashmir, meanwhile, scripted history by reaching their first-ever final with a stunning six-wicket win over Bengal in Kalyani.

Apart from Hubbali and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where no cricket has been held after the June 4 stampede during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025-winning celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and Alur Cricket Ground were also in consideration for hosting the title clash. But it had its limitations in terms of broadcasting and seating areas for the spectators.

Karnataka will be featuring in the summit clash for the 15th time. The eight-time champions last appeared in the Ranji Trophy in 2015, when they defeated Tamil Nadu. Karnataka have dominated head-to-head meetings with Jammu & Kashmir -- winning all four encounters, including their most recent clash in Chennai in 2022. Hubbali was previously the host for Karnataka’s league fixture against Chandigarh earlier this season - a match they won by 185 runs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)