Ramakrishna Ghosh Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 With Fractured Foot; CSK Face Fresh Injury Setback | X

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings suffered another injury blow as pacer Ramakrishna Ghosh was on Sunday ruled out of the IPL 2026 with a fractured right foot.

Ghosh suffered the niggle during CSK’s match against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk, which the home side won by 8 wicket.

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“Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026,” the franchise announced on its official 'X' handle.

The CSK is yet to announce a replacement for Ghosh, who took 1 for 24 in three overs against MI.

The Maharashtra pacer is the latest in the line of CSK players who have missed this IPL season with injuries. The others include Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, and Nathan Ellis.

Former captain MS Dhoni is also recovering from a calf injury and is yet to play a match this season.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)