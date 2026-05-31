Rain Threat Over GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final? Here's What Happens If Match Is Washed Out At Ahmedabad

IPL/X

The much-anticipated IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. However, with weather always a factor in cricket, many fans are wondering what would happen if rain prevents the title clash from being completed.

Unlike Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and Qualifier 2, the IPL final has a designated reserve day. If rain or other adverse weather conditions stop the match from being completed on the scheduled day, the contest will be moved to June 1, giving both teams another opportunity to battle for the trophy.

Tournament regulations also provide additional time on the match day to achieve a result. Officials will first attempt to complete a full match, but if delays continue, the game can be shortened. A minimum of five overs per side is required for a result, while a standalone Super Over may also be considered if conditions allow.

The biggest question arises if rain washes out both the original match day and the reserve day. In that scenario, there will be no replay or shared trophy. Instead, the IPL title will be awarded to the team that finished higher in the league-stage standings.

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That rule would favor Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who ended the league phase at the top of the points table and also defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to secure a direct place in the final. Therefore, if no play is possible on either day, RCB would be declared IPL 2026 champions.

Fortunately for fans, weather forecasts have indicated only a limited chance of rain in Ahmedabad, meaning the blockbuster showdown is expected to proceed as planned. Nevertheless, the reserve-day provision ensures that every effort will be made to determine the champion on the field.