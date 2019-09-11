Rahul Yadav Chittaboina, Ashmita Chaliha fail to make cut

Ho Chi Minh City: Indian shuttlers Rahul Yadav Chittaboina and Ashmita Chaliha failed to make it to the main draw of the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 here on Tuesday.

In the qualifiers, Rahul made a positive start, beating Taipei's Su Li Yang 21-16 21-14 before losing 24-26 15-21 to Japan's Shota Omoto in the men's singles second round.

In women's singles qualification round, Ashmita lost 13-21 16-21 to China's Wei Ya Xin to bow out.

On Wednesday, Siril Verma will face Malaysia's Iskandar Zulkarnain and Siddharth Pratap Singh crosses swords with Jia Wei Tan of Malaysia in men's singles.

Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka takes on Asuka Takahashi of Japan, Vrushali Gummadi meets Korea's Sim Yu Jin and Riya Mookerjee takes on Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po.