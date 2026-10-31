Rahul Tewatia And Kulwant Khejroliya Recreate Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik's Infamous Dropped Catch During Hong Kong Sixes Match | Video

Rahul Tewatia And Kulwant Khejroliya Recreate Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik's Infamous Dropped Catch | FanCode/X

Rahul Tewatia and Kulwant Khejroliya found themselves at the centre of an embarrassing fielding moment during India's clash against England in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Saturday, October 31. The Indian duo left cricket fans amused after failing to complete a straightforward catch, bringing back memories of the infamous fielding blunder involving former Pakistan cricketers Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik.

The incident occurred when England batter Ed Barnard attempted an aerial shot off Rahul Tripathi's bowling. The ball went high towards deep mid-wicket, where Tewatia and Khejroliya converged to take the catch. However, both players appeared to wait for the other to make the move, allowing the ball to drop safely between them. The missed opportunity quickly caught attention on social media, with the video going viral.

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Rahul Tewatia And Kulwant Khejroliya Recreate Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik's Infamous Dropped Catch

The moment reminded cricket fans of a similar incident involving Ajmal and Malik during Pakistan's match against the West Indies in 2008. On that occasion, the two Pakistani fielders also failed to communicate properly while attempting to catch a ball, allowing it to fall between them. The striking resemblance between the two incidents brought the old memory back into the spotlight.

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Barnard made India pay for the missed opportunity, remaining unbeaten on 35 off just 14 deliveries, including four sixes. England posted a formidable 124/2 in their allotted six overs, with Martin Andersson leading the charge with a blistering 51 off 13 balls. Khejroliya endured an expensive outing with the ball, conceding 37 runs in his two overs without taking a wicket.

India fought back during the chase, with Rahul Tripathi producing a sensational unbeaten knock of 56 off 14 balls, striking seven sixes and two fours. Shashank Singh contributed 29 off nine deliveries, while Krunal Pandya added a quickfire 28 off seven balls. However, India's explosive batting effort ultimately fell short as they finished at 121/3, losing the match by three runs.

The defeat added to India's disappointing campaign in the Hong Kong Sixes, with the team struggling to find consistency throughout the tournament. While the missed catch became one of the match's most talked-about moments, England's ability to defend their total ensured they advanced to the Bowl final. India, meanwhile, were left to reflect on another narrow defeat after coming close to pulling off a remarkable chase.