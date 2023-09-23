 Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Picked In Karnataka U-19 Team For 2023 Vinoo Mankad Trophy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRahul Dravid's Son Samit Picked In Karnataka U-19 Team For 2023 Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Picked In Karnataka U-19 Team For 2023 Vinoo Mankad Trophy

The tournament will be played in Hyderabad from October 12 to 20. Dheeraj J. Gowda will lead Karnataka with Dhurv Prabhakar as his deputy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
article-image

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid's son Samit has been selected by the Karnataka U-19 team for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023.

Samit Dravid has already represented his state team in the past and has scored two double hundreds during his U-14 days.

Samit grabbed headlines in 2019-2020 when he smashed the double tons in less than two months.

He first made 201 for Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Kolkata before hitting 204 for Mallya Aditi International School against Sri Kumaran in a U-14 BTR Shield match.

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy will be played in Hyderabad from October 12 to 20. Dheeraj J. Gowda will lead Karnataka with Dhurv Prabhakar as his deputy.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid Confirms KL Rahul Unavailable For First Two ODIs, Including India vs...
article-image

Karnataka Squad:

Dheeraj J Gowda (c), Dhurv Prabhakar (vc), Karthik SU, Shivam Singh, Harshil Dharmani (wk), Samit Dravid, Yuvraj Arora (wk), Hardik Raj, Aarav Mahesh, Aaditya Nair, Dhanush Gowda, Shikhar Shetty, Samarth Nagaraj, Karthikeya KP, Nishchith Pai.

Dravid's sons following in father's footsteps

Both of Dravid's sons, Samit and Anvay, are following in their famous father's footsteps by playing cricket at the professional level.

Anvay in fact, was named captain of the Karnataka U-14 team earlier this year for an inter-zonal tournament in January. Anvay is a wicketkeeper, just like his father used to keep wickets for India in Tests & ODIs.

Read Also
India vs Australia: Coach Rahul Dravid Says R Ashwin Not On Trial, Suryakumar Yadav Will Play First...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pakistan Has Average Bowlers': Mohammad Asif Makes Shocking Remarks Against Babar Azam & Co

'Pakistan Has Average Bowlers': Mohammad Asif Makes Shocking Remarks Against Babar Azam & Co

MotoGP Bharat 2023: 'I Didn’t Need To Put My 100%,' Says Jorge Martin After Winning Sprint Race At...

MotoGP Bharat 2023: 'I Didn’t Need To Put My 100%,' Says Jorge Martin After Winning Sprint Race At...

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Riders Suffer Nasty Crash On Lap 1 Of Sprint Race At Grand Prix Of India; Watch...

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Riders Suffer Nasty Crash On Lap 1 Of Sprint Race At Grand Prix Of India; Watch...

Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Singh, Lovlina Borgohain Lead India's Grand Entry At Opening Ceremony;...

Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Singh, Lovlina Borgohain Lead India's Grand Entry At Opening Ceremony;...

Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Picked In Karnataka U-19 Team For 2023 Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Picked In Karnataka U-19 Team For 2023 Vinoo Mankad Trophy