Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Picked In Karnataka U-19 Team For 2023 Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid's son Samit has been selected by the Karnataka U-19 team for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023.

Samit Dravid has already represented his state team in the past and has scored two double hundreds during his U-14 days.

Samit grabbed headlines in 2019-2020 when he smashed the double tons in less than two months.

He first made 201 for Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Kolkata before hitting 204 for Mallya Aditi International School against Sri Kumaran in a U-14 BTR Shield match.

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy will be played in Hyderabad from October 12 to 20. Dheeraj J. Gowda will lead Karnataka with Dhurv Prabhakar as his deputy.

Karnataka Squad:

Dheeraj J Gowda (c), Dhurv Prabhakar (vc), Karthik SU, Shivam Singh, Harshil Dharmani (wk), Samit Dravid, Yuvraj Arora (wk), Hardik Raj, Aarav Mahesh, Aaditya Nair, Dhanush Gowda, Shikhar Shetty, Samarth Nagaraj, Karthikeya KP, Nishchith Pai.

Dravid's sons following in father's footsteps

Both of Dravid's sons, Samit and Anvay, are following in their famous father's footsteps by playing cricket at the professional level.

Anvay in fact, was named captain of the Karnataka U-14 team earlier this year for an inter-zonal tournament in January. Anvay is a wicketkeeper, just like his father used to keep wickets for India in Tests & ODIs.