Rafael Nadal makes Instagram live debut; Roger Federer and Andy Murray join in on the fun

With all sporting events on hold due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, athletes across the world are engaging with one another on social media platforms to interact with fans.

On Monday, Tennis stars Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray came together on an Instagram live session where Nadal visibly struggled with the platform and how to bring his fellow players into the conversation, admitting that it was his first time going live.

"As you can see, I'm a disaster in everything. But I'm trying hard," Nadal said.

Murray then took a jibe at Nadal in the comments section and wrote, "This is brilliant... He can win 52 French Opens, but not work Instagram."

The Spaniard was also mainly frustrated because he misses Tennis. The Spanish government has extended the country's state of alarm until May 9, with the entire population confined to their homes except a small number working in specific sectors, leaving Nadal perplexed as to why he can't train.

After trying hard for quite some time, Nadal managed to bring Federer in and the Swiss provided an update on his recovery from right knee surgery in February. Federer revealed that he's happy with the progress made so far.

"I've been hitting a bit against a wall, (doing) rehab with the knee," Federer said. "It's OK, I had a really good first six weeks, then it was a bit slower, now it's getting better again but I have plenty of time.

"There is no stress, no rush. If there is anything positive (about being in lockdown) that's the only thing really. I just want the knee to be good, it doesn't matter when I return."

Federer also grilled Nadal about playing as a lefty when he's naturally right-handed.

Once the Swiss maestro left, Murray joined Nadal for a conversation and the Brit also updated about the recovery from his right hip injury.

During the course of fun-filled Instagram Live session, the players also spilled the beans on other subjects -- from building the perfect tennis player, to traveling back in time to change one moment in their careers, to dealing with an adversarial crowd, to their current mental and physical health.

All professional tennis activities remaining suspended till July 13 due to COVID-19 which has so far claimed more than 1.7 lakh lives across the world.

(with inputs from agencies)