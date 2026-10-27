Racism Scandal Rocks FIFA U15 World Cup! England Players Storm Off Pitch After Alleged Racial Abuse During Heated Ireland Clash | Video

England Players Storm Off Pitch After Alleged Racial Abuse During Heated Ireland Clash | Robbyrichmond/X

England's Under-15 football team walked off the pitch during their FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival match against the Republic of Ireland after one of their players allegedly suffered racial abuse. The Group C encounter, played in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday, October 26, was abandoned with Ireland leading 4-1 following the incident in the closing stages of the match. FIFA has confirmed that it is investigating the matter.

The incident reportedly occurred in the final minute of the contest after an altercation between players from both sides. Following the exchange, an England player approached the team bench and informed the coaching staff about an alleged racist remark made by an Irish opponent. According to reports, the player alleged that he had been called a "monkey". The allegation has not yet been independently established.

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England Players Storm Off Pitch After Alleged Racial Abuse During Heated Ireland Clash

England head coach Matt Thorpe subsequently approached the referee before signalling for his players to leave the field. Footage from the match showed the England coaching staff informing the officials about the alleged incident and refusing to continue the game. One of the assistant coaches was heard telling the referee, "We are reporting racism," before making it clear that the team did not want to resume playing.

The situation remained tense as officials attempted to communicate with the England coaching staff. An assistant coach reiterated that the players were unwilling to continue, adding that one of the youngsters was upset by what had allegedly happened. Heated exchanges were also witnessed between members of the two coaching teams as England's players gathered near the sidelines. The referee eventually abandoned the match following England's refusal to return to the pitch.

FIFA has acknowledged the incident and confirmed that the match was abandoned after England declined to continue playing. The governing body said it was collecting the official reports before referring the matter to its independent Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the appropriate course of action. The Football Association of England is understood to be taking the matter seriously and supporting its players and staff while awaiting further information. The Football Association of Ireland has also been approached for comment.