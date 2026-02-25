 R N Kanga Trophy 2026: Millennium Force Emerges Favourite At Mahalaxmi Racecourse After 4 Straight Wins
Riding a four-race winning streak, Millennium Force looks the horse to beat in the R N Kanga Trophy at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with Pride’s Prince and Shubankar tipped as main challengers in Thursday’s feature contest.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
In-form Millennium Force enters the R N Kanga Trophy at Mahalaxmi Racecourse as the leading contender following a dominant winning streak | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 25: Millennium Force, riding high on four consecutive victories, looks the standout contender for the R N Kanga Trophy, the main event on the 14th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Thursday.

The five-year-old gelding by Air Support (USA) out of Sovetskaya, rated 90, represents the stable of jockey-turned-trainer P. S. Chouhan. This gelding has been in dominant form at the Pune track and will be making his first appearance in Mumbai this season.

A model of consistency, Millennium Force has never finished out of the frame from seven starts, registering four wins along the way. Regular partner A. Sandesh has guided him through most of his successes, but the ride will this time be taken over by P. Trevor, adding further interest to the contest.

Pride’s Prince and Shubankar appear to be the main challengers in what promises to be a competitive eight-furlong affair.

Race timing and selections

First race: 4.30 pm

Selections

1. The R N Kanga Trophy: 1 The Milenium Force (4), 2. Pride’s Prince (2), 3. Shubankar (1)

2. The A F S Talyarkhan Salver: 1 (6), 2. (4)

3. The Pradeep Vijayakar Plate: 1 (5), 2. (7)

4. The Sir Charles Forbes Trophy: 1 (10), 2. (9), 3. (7)

5. The Indian Air Force Trophy: 1 (4), 2. (8), 2. (4), 3. (3)

6. The Narayandas J Dave Plate: 1 (3), 2. (2), 3. (7)

7. The J V Shukla - Ashwamitra Plate: 1 (1), 2. (9), 3. (7)

