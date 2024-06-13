'Quota Belongs To The Country': Abhinav Bindra Backs NRAI's Selection Process For Paris Olympics Despite Rudrankksh Patil's Omission

Abhinav Bindra | Credits: Twitter

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra voiced his support for the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)'s selection process for the Paris Olympics, emphasising that the quota is awarded to the country, not an individual athlete.

Promising shooter Rudrankksh Patil, who had secured a 10m air rifle quota, missed out on a spot in the 15-member Indian squad after finishing behind Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta in the selection trials. Olympic guidelines allow a country to send only the top two shooters from trials in each event.

"It's not a matter of choice; it's about following the selection process," Bindra stated at the IISM Convocation Ceremony 2024, here in the city on Thursday. "A fair process was established and adhered to."

Bindra elaborated, "This is the process set by the country, and many countries follow a similar system. The quota belongs to the country, not an individual athlete, and the procedure was clear and established well in advance."

He praised the NRAI for their transparent system, stating, "Athletes need a clear system and policies, which were followed. It’s natural for some athletes to be disappointed, but the process is fair."

"Have no details on any discussions he might have had" - Abhinav Bindra on Rudrankksh Patil

Regarding Patil’s appeal to consider his past performances, Bindra mentioned he was unaware of any communications Patil had with the Federation. "I saw the team announcement but have no details on any discussions he might have had," he said. Despite feeling for Patil, Bindra expressed confidence in the young athlete's future opportunities.

When asked about potential medalists, Bindra avoided naming favourites but highlighted the experienced Manu Bhaker and wished the entire team well. He dismissed concerns about mental blocks, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the present.

Bindra also offered advice to star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a Tokyo gold medalist, stressing the importance of focusing on the present and minimizing distractions due to high expectations and visibility.

Bindra concluded by sharing that he will be travelling to Paris to support the Indian athletes.