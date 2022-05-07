Quinton de Kock's half-century, Marcus Stoinis' late blitz propels KKR to 176-7 vs LSG

A brilliant half century by Quinton de Kock and some slogging by Marcus Stoinis late in the match propelled Lucknow Super Giants to 176-7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

LSG made the most of the 19th over, bowled by Shivam Mavi, scoring 30 runs which included 5 sixes.

All eyes were on LSG skipper KL Rahul but he was run out for a golden duck.

Deepak Hooda too played a superb cameo, scoring at 27-ball 41.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:14 PM IST