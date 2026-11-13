PWL Franchise Haryana Thunders Extend Support To Wrestling Stars, Honour World Championship Medallists | File Pic

New Delhi, 13th November 2026: Pro Wrestling League (PWL) franchise Haryana Thunders felicitated Indian wrestlers for their medal-winning performances at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships in Astana during a ceremony at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Arena, Indira Gandhi Stadium, on Friday. Held alongside the Commonwealth Championship trials, the event highlighted the franchise's continued commitment to recognising and supporting domestic wrestling talent.

The athletes were honoured for their international achievements and presented with cash prizes in recognition of their efforts.

Manisha Bhanwala headlined the list of honourees after clinching the 59kg gold medal and being crowned world champion. Kajal Dhochak (76kg) and Neelam Sirohi (50kg) were felicitated for winning silver medals, while Tanu Sharma (72kg) received recognition for her bronze-medal finish.

Through such initiatives, Haryana Thunders aim to support athletes beyond the competition mat and encourage them to pursue bigger milestones. The franchise continues to focus on backing emerging wrestlers and contributing to the growth of the sport across the country.

Lauding the wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh said, “The achievements of these athletes are a matter of great pride for Indian wrestling. Their dedication, discipline and hard work have helped them reach the international podium. As the saying goes, ‘Champions hi Champions ki kadar karte hain,’ and it is encouraging to see Haryana Thunders come forward to recognise and support these athletes. Such initiatives motivate wrestlers and send a positive message to young talent that their efforts and achievements are valued.”

Akhil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Pro Wrestling League, said, “India’s women wrestlers delivered a landmark performance at the World Championships, and Manisha, Kajal, Neelam and Tanu have made the entire country proud. At the Pro Wrestling League, our vision goes beyond just hosting matches. We want to build a strong, year-round support system for Indian wrestling. Seeing a PWL franchise like Haryana Thunders step forward to reward these champions reflects that exact spirit. When the league and its franchises actively back athletes off the mat, it strengthens the entire ecosystem and inspires young grapplers to aim higher.”

Manisha Bhanwala said, “It feels great to be recognised for the hard work and effort that goes into winning a medal at the international level. Winning gold and becoming a world champion has been a special achievement for me. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”

By celebrating these international medallists in front of athletes competing at the Commonwealth Championship trials, Haryana Thunders underscored the role franchises play in inspiring and nurturing the next generation of Indian wrestling talent.