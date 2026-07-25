PV Sindhu Weighs In On LeBron James' Philadelphia 76ers Move, Says 'My Basketball Heart Followed LeBron To Philly'

PV Sindhu/NBA/Instagram

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu surprised fans with her basketball knowledge after reacting to LeBron James' blockbuster move from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers. In a post on X, Sindhu credited her husband for introducing her to the NBA, joking that he had spent the last couple of years making sure she "accidentally watched enough basketball" to develop strong opinions about the league.

Sindhu admitted she never imagined seeing LeBron leave the Lakers, adding that her husband has been trying to convince himself that everything will be fine. "He also keeps reminding me Luka and Kessler are going to be just fine. I don't know... I don't see them getting past OKC or a healthy Spurs team," she wrote, sharing her thoughts on the Lakers' prospects following the departure of the NBA icon.

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Despite her concerns over the Lakers, the two-time Olympic medallist confessed that her basketball loyalties have now shifted to Philadelphia. "But I can't lie, my basketball heart just followed LeBron to Philly," Sindhu posted, expressing excitement about the 76ers' revamped roster.

She also highlighted the championship potential of the team's star-studded lineup, stating that if Joel Embiid remains fit, a core featuring LeBron James, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown would be "just ridiculous." Sindhu concluded by saying that LeBron's move had "rewritten the Eastern Conference overnight," echoing the widespread belief that the veteran superstar has instantly transformed the 76ers into serious NBA title contenders.