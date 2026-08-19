PV Sindhu Storms Into BWF World Championships 2026 Quarter-Finals With Straight-Game Win | VIDEO | X

New Delhi, August 19: Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu continued her strong run at the BWF World Championships 2026, defeating Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in straight games to book her place in the quarter-finals in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Playing in front of the home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Sindhu won 21-16, 21-17 to seal a comfortable victory. The result keeps her bid for another World Championships medal alive as the tournament enters its business end.

Sindhu started the match strongly and controlled the rallies with her attacking game. Zhang tried to stay close, but the Indian shuttler managed to create the crucial gap in the first game and closed it out 21-16.

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The Canadian again put up a fight in the second game, but Sindhu maintained her composure when it mattered. She continued to put pressure on Zhang and eventually finished the game 21-17 to complete the win in straight games.

The victory adds another important result to Sindhu's campaign on home soil. She had begun her World Championships campaign with a convincing 21-7, 21-11 win over Ireland’s Sophia Noble.

The 2026 BWF World Championships are being held in New Delhi from August 17 to 23 and India is hosting the prestigious tournament for the first time since 2009.

Sindhu, a former world champion and two-time Olympic medallist, is aiming to add another World Championships medal to her impressive record. She has already won five medals at the event, including gold in 2019.

With her place in the last eight secured, Sindhu will now look to take another step towards the semi-finals and a possible medal on home soil.