PV Sindhu Named Goodwill Ambassador For 2024 Earth Hour India

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu has been named the goodwill ambassador for this year's 'Earth Hour India', an 18-year-old movement that seeks to raise awareness for environmental issues.

Earth Day will be celebrated on March 23.

"I am joining WWF-India's Earth Hour by making strides towards a more sustainable lifestyle and spending more time in nature," Sindhu said in a statement.

"I am giving an hour for Earth by stepping out of the gym and working out in nature once a week. Join me this Earth Hour to create a more hopeful and resilient future by doing something positive for the planet. Let's make this the Biggest Hour for Earth," she added.

The Secretary-General and CEO of WWF-India Ravi Singh said the initiative of "Give an hour for Earth" is not only about switching off the lights.

"Every year, on Earth Hour, people worldwide voluntarily switch off non-essential lights for one hour.

"It is a movement that has continued to inspire and mobilise people globally, reminding us of our collective responsibility to create a more hopeful and resilient future for our planet," he said.