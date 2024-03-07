 PV Sindhu Named Goodwill Ambassador For 2024 Earth Hour India
The Secretary-General and CEO of WWF-India Ravi Singh said the initiative of "Give an hour for Earth" is not only about switching off the lights.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu has been named the goodwill ambassador for this year's 'Earth Hour India', an 18-year-old movement that seeks to raise awareness for environmental issues.

Earth Day will be celebrated on March 23.

"I am joining WWF-India's Earth Hour by making strides towards a more sustainable lifestyle and spending more time in nature," Sindhu said in a statement.

"I am giving an hour for Earth by stepping out of the gym and working out in nature once a week. Join me this Earth Hour to create a more hopeful and resilient future by doing something positive for the planet. Let's make this the Biggest Hour for Earth," she added.

article-image

"Every year, on Earth Hour, people worldwide voluntarily switch off non-essential lights for one hour.

"It is a movement that has continued to inspire and mobilise people globally, reminding us of our collective responsibility to create a more hopeful and resilient future for our planet," he said.

