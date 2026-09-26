PV Sindhu Beats Tomoka Miyazaki, Keeps Asian Games 2026 Medal Hopes Alive

X/PVSindhu

PV Sindhu kept her Asian Games 2026 medal hopes alive by beating Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki in straight games on Saturday. The Indian shuttler overcame a slow start and produced a strong attacking display to seal her place in the quarterfinals. Sindhu’s powerful forehand smashes and improved control helped her close out the match comfortably.

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Sindhu began the opening game well and quickly moved three points ahead. She continued to find success with her forehand smashes and raced to an 11-4 lead at the mid-game interval. Miyazaki struggled to cope with Sindhu’s attacking game as the Indian maintained the pressure.

Sindhu briefly lost her accuracy after the interval and allowed Miyazaki to collect a few points. However, she remained in control and held a 13-6 lead. Sindhu then regained her rhythm, producing a series of powerful smashes to extend her advantage to 18-8.

The Indian eventually closed out the opening game to take an early lead in the contest. Her ability to control the rallies and attack at the right moments kept Miyazaki under pressure. Sindhu carried that confidence into the second game.

Miyazaki made a better start in the second game and put Sindhu under pressure early. Sindhu, however, stayed composed and fought back to level the score at 5-5. From there, the Indian began to regain control with sharper attacking shots.

Sindhu moved into an 11-6 lead at the mid-game interval. She continued to find gaps in Miyazaki’s defence and maintained her advantage after the break. Miyazaki tried to fight back, but Sindhu did not allow her to build enough momentum.

Sindhu held her nerve in the closing stages and completed a straight-game victory. The result sends her into the quarterfinals and keeps her hopes of winning a medal at the Asian Games 2026 alive. She will now look to build on this performance as she moves into the next stage of the competition.