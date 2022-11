Purshottam Shield: Opener Divyaansh Saxena slams unbeaten 128 in Dadar Union's big win

Mumbai: A solid century knock from opening bat Divyaansh Saxena 128 (136 balls, 13x4s, 4x6) helped Dadar Union Sporting Club record a thumping 86-run victory against Apollo CC in a first round match of the Purshottam Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-2023, and played at Cross Maidan on Saturday.

Saxena unbeaten innings was the highlight as Dadar Union amassed a challenging total of 235 all out in 44.5 overs. Siddhant Singh contributed 36 runs, while Vijay Kumavat (3/61), Yash Singh (2/34) and Sushil More (2/36) were Apollo CC’s key bowlers. In reply Apollo CC were dismissed for 149 in 32.2 overs. Yash Singh 52 runs and Sushil More 36 runs were the only two batters to get some runs on the board. Dadar Union bowlers Saksham Jha (3/25), Aashay Dube (2/10), Amanullah Manihar (2/26) and Siddhant Singh (2/30) shared the spoils as Dadar Union completed the win.

Mumbai Police Gymkhana also recorded a win defeating National CC by two wickets. National CC were restricted to 202 all out in 37.4 overs as Mumbai Police bowlers Yogesh Patil (4/27) and Amit Jadhav (3/12) picked up crucial wickets. National batsmen Aditya Shrivastav and Swapnil Pradhan were amongst the runs scoring 62 and 36 runs respectively. Mumbai Police struggled a bit, but Shrikant Limbole scored a match-winning unbeaten 64 runs and Rohit Pal cracked a half century 53 runs to see their cross the finish line with two wickets in hand.

Brief scores: Parkophene Cricketers 254 for 6, 45 overs (Shreeraj Gharat 93, Sagar Mishra 40, Ayush Jethva 34, Saurabh Singh 30*; Siddharth Raut 2/29, Sylvester D'Souza 2/71) lost to Parsee Gymkhana 255 for 6, 42.3 overs (Sachiun Yadav 64, Nikhil Patil 53, Kevin D'Almeida 52, Rushikesh More 30; Pryag Kumar 2/45).

D.Y. Patil SA 186 all out, 37.5 overs (Hitesh Chauhan 47, Subramaniam 39, Khizar Dafedar 37; Ashutosh Gharge 4/37, Vinit Dhulap 3/30, Anurag Singh 2/36) lost to Parel Sporting Club 187 for 6, 44 overs (Sumeir Zaveri 47, Ashutosh Gharge 46*, Usaid Cutlerywala 37; Karsh Kothari 2/25).

Cricket Club of India 299 for 5, 45 overs (Sagar Chabria 101, Sujit Nayak 51, Nishad Gabhawala 48, Chinmay Sutar 45, Aakash Anand 41; Monil Soni 3/57, Fenil Soni 2/68) lost to Bhatnagar Sports & CF 300 for 6, 44 overs (Ajit Yadav 98*, Fenil Soni 76, Atharva Dakway 30*; Sujit Nayak 2/43, Kruthik Hangawadi 2/54).

National CC 202 all out, 37.4 overs (Aditya Shrivastav 62, Swapnil Pradhan 36; Yogesh Patil 4/27, Amit Jadhav 3/12) lost to Mumbai Police Gymkhana 205 for 8, 42.5 overs (Shrikant Limbole 64*, Rohit Pal 53, Mansingh Chavan 36; Saeed Shaikh 3/38).

