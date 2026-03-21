Punjab Kings Eye Strong IPL 2026 Campaign With Unity And Confidence Boost

Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer And Arshdeep Singh Say ‘Eyes Are On The IPL Trophy’ As PBKS Prepares For IPL 2026 |

Chandigarh: With the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 just around the corner, Punjab Kings (PBKS) Captain Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh shared their excitement and plans for the season. Speaking at a grand event in Mohali on Friday, to unveil the team’s new jersey featuring Title Sponsor CP PLUS, the duo spoke about team bonding, overcoming personal challenges, and their deep connection with the franchise.

The official jersey launch event was attended by key dignitaries, including Mr. Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, Mr. Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer, Punjab Kings, Mr. Anup Nair, Director - Strategy & Operations, CP PLUS, and Mr. Sanjay Gogia, Director - Sales, CP PLUS, alongside the two star cricketers.

A major focus for the team right now is building a strong bond off the field before the high-pressure games begin. Captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the time spent together in the team hotel is just as important as the practice sessions.

"This is the period where we live as a family for two months," Shreyas said. "The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time where we build that camaraderie. We spend most of our time in the game room, playing FIFA and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually."

Shreyas also spoke about his personal journey, returning to the field after a tough injury. "It is always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kilos and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back. But I love challenges. I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team."

Embracing the love from the Punjab fans, who have fondly given him the tag of 'Sarpanch Sahab', Shreyas was clear about his ultimate goal. "Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy," he added.

Local hero and star pacer Arshdeep Singh echoed his captain’s confident mindset, especially when talking about playing in front of their passionate home crowd in Mullanpur.

"When you feel the pressure, it is a privilege," Arshdeep smiled. "It is a lot of fun when you get so much support from the crowd. When people cheer for you, you feel that 30,000 people are running in with you at that time. We will try our best to win all our home matches this year."

Reflecting on his journey with the team, the fast bowler expressed his deep gratitude for the franchise that backed him early in his career. "The journey has been amazing," Arshdeep said. "When I came here for the first time, they gave me full support and showed me my potential. They trusted me a lot when no other team did. I really appreciate that, and I want to stay here for a long time. I am looking forward to winning a lot of trophies for the team."

Having announced CP PLUS as their Title Sponsor last month, the franchise used the occasion to officially unveil the team's new jersey. As India's leading brand in advanced security and surveillance solutions, CP PLUS brings a shared vision of performance, innovation, and trust to the team. The jersey serves as a powerful symbol of this partnership, bringing together the massive scale of cricket and the strength of a technology-driven brand deeply embedded in India’s growth story.

With a fearless captain, a united squad, and powerful partners backing them, the Punjab Kings are fully set to bring an exciting brand of cricket to the field this IPL season.

About Punjab Kings

One of the eight inaugural franchises of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab) is owned by a consortium of prominent industry leaders including Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity G Zinta, and Karan Paul. Based in Chandigarh, Punjab Kings thrive on their fighting spirit, coupled with the wholeheartedness and positive outlook that represents Punjab. The brand’s infectious personality has built a strong affinity with fans as a team that strives to provide a global platform for local and upcoming talent. Following a successful IPL 2025 campaign that saw the team reach the finals, Punjab Kings continue to build strong momentum both on and off the field.

About Aditya Infotech Limited:

Aditya Infotech Limited (BSE: 544466 | NSE: CPPLUS) offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under the CP PLUS brand. In addition, we provide solutions and services including fully integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service directly and through our distribution network to address the requirements of end-customers across a broad range of sectors. With India’s largest integrated manufacturing facility at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh and the largest portfolio of STQC certified products, CP PLUS is leading the “Make in India” and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.