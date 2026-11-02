Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Attends India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy Match Amid Packed Stadium | X

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the India Vs South Korea Hockey match at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 on Monday. The Indian team made a strong start to the final league-stage match, taking a 3-0 lead over Korea by the end of the first quarter.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh once again stepped up for the team. India won a penalty corner just before the end of the first quarter and Harmanpreet converted it with a powerful drag-flick to make it 3-0.

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The match was attended by several dignitaries, including Hockey India officials, Punjab sports representatives and former Olympian Floris Jan Bovelander. Bhagwant Mann's presence added to the excitement as India continued its strong performance in the tournament.

The hockey fever in Jalandhar was evident as a massive crowd turned up for the India vs South Korea match. With entry kept free for the final match of the Asian Champions Trophy, fans arrived in large numbers with the turnout reportedly exceeding the stadium's capacity.

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Volunteers struggled to accommodate everyone as supporters gathered to cheer for the Indian team, reflecting the growing excitement around hockey in the region.

Hockey India shared a post and stated, "NOT AN INCH LEFT IN THE STANDS! A packed stadium, thousands of passionate fans and an atmosphere buzzing with energy! Jalandhar has turned up in huge numbers to cheer Team India as they take on Korea in their final League-Stage match at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026! The home support is truly something special!"