Pune Racing: Ultimo Upsets Favourite Encino To Win Grade III Yohan Z Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy

Ultimo (blue cap) Dashrath Singh up winning the Yohan Poonawalla Turf Club trophy from Encino, the tote favourite, at the Pune race course on Saturday | Pic Anand Chaini

Pune, August 8, 2026: Ultimo produced a gritty front-running performance to land the Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy (Grade III), the feature event of the special Pune race meeting at the Pune Race Course on Saturday.

Hitting the front as the gates opened, the six-year-old gelding refused to surrender his advantage despite a determined challenge from the younger Encino, who went into the race as the tote favourite. Ultimo held his nerve in the closing stages to pip Encino at the post and register the eighth victory of his long 23-race career.

Pic Anand Chaini

Pic Anand Chaini

Veteran Defies The Favourite

The win was particularly creditable for the veteran, who was the oldest horse in the five-runner field. While Encino had been expected to deliver for the punters, Ultimo showed that experience still counts when it matters most.

Kavya finished third in the five-horse field on a rain-hit afternoon at the Pune track. The wet conditions added another dimension to the contest, with the runners having to negotiate a testing surface.

Pic Anand Chaini

Pic Anand Chaini

Punters Endure Difficult Day

For the punters, however, it turned out to be a day to forget. None of the favourites managed to oblige in the eight-race card, making it a particularly difficult afternoon for those who had backed the market leaders.

Ultimo’s victory also added another chapter to the racing legacy associated with the Poonawalla family, whose name has been closely linked with Indian thoroughbred racing for decades.

The six-year-old’s ability to dictate terms from the start and withstand the late challenge from Encino proved decisive in the feature race.

With Ultimo showing the benefit of experience and Encino failing to justify favouritism, the Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy once again underlined one of racing’s oldest lessons — the favourite may have the numbers, but the winner has to find the extra stride when it counts.

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