Pune Racing Season 2026 To Begin July 17 With ₹14 Crore Prize Pool, 21 Feature Races

Pune: The countdown to one of India's most celebrated racing festivals has begun with the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) unveiling the programme for the Pune Racing Season 2026. Spread across four months, the prestigious meeting will commence on July 17 and conclude on November 15, promising thrilling contests featuring the country's finest thoroughbreds, jockeys and trainers.

The season will witness 21 feature races with a cumulative prize fund exceeding ₹14 crore, reaffirming Pune's reputation as one of the most significant centres of Indian horse racing. The spotlight will once again fall on two of the sport's biggest Grade I classics—the Indian St. Leger and the Viloo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby, the latter carrying a guaranteed purse of ₹1 crore and serving as the showpiece event of the season.

RWITC expects participation from 844 horses, including 281 two-year-olds, highlighting the emergence of a promising new generation alongside seasoned campaigners. Competition will be overseen by 29 'A' Licensed Trainers, one 'B' Licensed Trainer and 51 'A' Licensed Jockeys, ensuring high standards throughout the meeting.

Apart from the two marquee classics, racing enthusiasts can look forward to a packed calendar featuring the Eve Champion Trophy, Altaf Hussain Million, Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy, Teena Katrak Memorial Independence Million, F.D. Wadia Trophy, Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million, Pune City Gold Cup, S.A. Poonawalla Million, Royal Barbershop Trophy, General Rajendrasinhji Million and the Burgundy Mantra Luxury Line RWITC Trophy, among several other prestigious events.

Off the track, RWITC has lined up an enhanced race-day experience with carnival-themed entertainment in the Members' Enclosure on selected days. Hospitality support will come from Conrad Pune, Lemon Tree Hotels and Westin Pune, while Pune Times Mirror continues as the print partner and Truefitt & Hill as the grooming partner.

Number games

Horses: 844

Two-year-olds: 281

Days of racing: 21

Total stakes: ₹14 Cr