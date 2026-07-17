Pune Horse Racing Season Opener: Unbeaten Western Star Eyes Fifth Straight Win In Dr S R Captain Salver | Representational pic

Pune: Unbeaten in four starts, Western Star will start as the firm favourite for the Dr S R Captain Salver and will look to extend his winning streak in the season opener.

The seven-furlong contest has attracted a compact field of five runners, with Market King expected to pose the biggest challenge to the favourite.

The seven-race card marks the beginning of another Pune racing season, with owners, trainers, jockeys and racing enthusiasts returning to action after the three-and-a-halfmonth break following the conclusion of the Mumbai season.

The annual monsoon racing carnival in Pune has long been one of the highlights of the Indian racing calendar, drawing enthusiasts from across the country. After months of anticipation, the return of live racing promises an exciting start to the season, with Western Star aiming to provide the perfect opening-day spectacle.

First race: 2pm on Friday

SELECTIONS

The Season Opener Plate Division 1: 1. (11), 2. (7), 3. (4)

The Dr S R Captain Salver: 1. Western Star (1), 2. Market King

(2)

The Season Opener Plate Division 2: 1. (1), 2. (10), 3. (5)

The Columbia Plate: 1. (1), 2. (12), 3. (13)

The D K Ashish Salver: 1. (1), 2. (10), 3. (7)

The Certainty Plate: 1. (2), 2. (9), 3. (6)

The Elegance Plate: 1. (2), 2. (6), 3. (7)