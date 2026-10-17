Pune Horse Racing: Lady Scarlet Favourite For Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Million, Zayyan Main Challenger On Sunday | Representational Image

Pune: Lady Scarlet appeals the most for the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Million, powered by SRS Group, the feature event on the 12th day of the Pune meeting to be held at the Pune racecourse here on Sunday.

The six-furlong sprint is expected to provide an exciting contest, with Lady Scarlet looking well placed to make her presence felt in the main event.

Zayyan is expected to emerge as her principal challenger in the competitive field. The six-furlong journey will test the speed and finishing ability of the contenders, with a strong start and a well-timed challenge in the home stretch likely to prove crucial.

Lady Scarlet will be keen to justify the expectations surrounding her, but Zayyan could make the contest interesting if the latter produces a strong performance.

With the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Million taking centre stage, racing enthusiasts can look forward to an engaging contest on an action-packed day at the Pune racecourse.

The 12th day of the Pune meeting promises another afternoon of competitive thoroughbred racing, with the feature event expected to draw considerable attention from racing fans and punters alike.

First race: 1.30pm

Selections

1. The Nationalistic Plate: 1. (2), 2. (6)

2. The Great Secret Plate: 1. (1), 2. (4)

3. The Secret Romeo Plate: 1. (5), 2. (7)

4. The Dakshin Maharashtra & Goa Sub-Area Trophy: 1. (4), 2. (2)

5. The Regal Equity Plate: 1. (1), 2. (2)

6. The Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Million powered by SRS Group: 1. Lady Scarlet (1), 2. Zayyan (2)

7. The Alexandress Plate: 1. (7), 2. (2)

8. The Dancing Phoenix Plate: 1. (5), 2. (4), 3. (3)