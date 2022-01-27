e-Paper Get App

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Pune entrepreneur Ashish Kasodekar runs 60 marathons in 60 days to enter Guinness book of records

FPJ Web Desk
Ashish Kasodekar (C) |

Running and cycling enthusiast Ashish Kasodekar, set a new Guinness world record of most consecutive days to run a full marathon. Kasodekar, who is from Pune, is also a travel entrepreneur.

Kasodekar ran his 60th consecutive full marathon in as many days completing his feat Wednesday.

He began his attempt on November 28, 2021 and scheduled it to end on Republic Day.

Kasodekar’s name will be enlisted in the forthcoming Guinness book of records in the ultra-dynamo category. He will replace Italy’s Enzo Capororaso in the listings. The Italian had set the record in 2019 when he ran daily full marathons from September 14 to November 11.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
