'Puchna Toh Padega Na': Rinku Singh Recreates Viral Reel After Arshdeep Singh's Super Over Heroics In IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

Team India stars Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Jitesh Sharma shared a fun moment after their thrilling victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai. Rinku recreated the viral reel after Arshdeep's Super Over heroics by saying, 'Puchna Toh Padega na'.

The aforementioned reference of the reel is with the left-handed batter's recent clip with teammate Kuldeep Yadav going viral as he asked him '10 waala biscuit ka packet kitne ka hai ji?' (How much does the biscuit of Rs.10 cost?)

In a clip posted by Arshdeep, Rinku started off by saying:

"Super over ne Arshdeep ne 2 wicket liye, kisne liye ji?" (Arshdeep took two wickets in the super over, who took?)

In response, Jitesh asked:

"Paagal vaagal ho gaya hai kya?" (Have you gone crazy?)

Rinku then said:

"Puchna toh padega na" (Have to be asked.)

Arshdeep Singh dismisses Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka to leave Team India with only three runs to get in the Super Over

Arshdeep, who had replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the line-up, was quite expensive in his first two overs, conceding 26 runs without any wicket. However, the 26-year-old took the crucial wicket of Kamindu Mendis in his third over and conceded 11 off his last, leaving the Island nation to get 12 runs off the 20th.

With the match eventually going into the Super Over, Suryakumar trusted theleft-arm seamer to deliver the goods. He dismissed Perera and Dasun Shanaka in the Super Over as the Men in Blue won by ease.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday for the Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav's men will start as firm favourites, having beaten Pakistan twice in the tournament and given their players' solid form.