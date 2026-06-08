PUBG Mobile Global Open Championship 2026: Pakistan's 4Thrives Win Season 1 Title In Indonesia | X

Pakistan's esports team 4Thrives won the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2026 Season 1 title in Indonesia. The team finished at the top of the Grand Finals standings with 122 points, comfortably ahead of the competition. Their title-winning campaign included three Chicken Dinners and an impressive 77 eliminations, helping them emerge as champions against some of the best PUBG Mobile teams in the world. Along with the trophy, 4Thrives also secured a prize of $62,500 from the tournament's total prize pool of $500,000.

The tournament featured top teams from different parts of the world, with 32 teams competing for the title. After several rounds of competition, only 16 teams reached the Grand Finals, where 4Thrives delivered a consistent performance to finish in first place.

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Turkey's ULF Esports finished second with 104 points, while Brazil's FURIA Esports secured third place with 97 points. ULF Esports player Kecth222 was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) and also received the Best In-Game Leader award.

PUBG Mobile officials have announced that PMGO 2026 Season 2 will be held in Pakistan in October.

Top 5 Teams in PMGO 2026 Season 1 Grand Finals:

1. 4Thrives (Pakistan) - 122 points

2. ULF Esports (Turkey) - 104 points

3. FURIA Esports (Brazil) - 97 points

4. S2G Esports (Turkey) - 83 points

5. EArena (Thailand) - 83 points