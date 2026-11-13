PT Usha Back In Indian Olympic Association Presidential Race After Fresh Lifeline Revives Re-Election Hopes | ANI

Mumbai: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has received a fresh lifeline in her bid for re-election after the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) nominated her to the electoral college for the December 5 Executive Council elections.

The development comes just days after the legendary athlete suffered a setback in the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elections, where she failed to secure one of the four seats reserved for women.

Usha finished fifth behind Anju Bobby George, Dola Banerjee, Rani Rampal and Saina Nehwal, raising doubts about her chances of seeking another term as IOA president.

Ice Hockey Federation Revives Usha's Prospects

However, the ice hockey federation's decision to nominate her as its female representative has reopened the possibility of her contesting the presidential election. IHAI general secretary Harjinder Singh has been nominated as its male representative.

Under the IOA election framework, each of the 30 eligible National Sports Federations (NSFs) can nominate one male and one female representative to the electoral college.

The electoral college will comprise 71 members, including 60 representatives from national federations, eight elected SOMs, two Athletes' Commission representatives and India's International Olympic Committee member.

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Nomination Faces Eligibility Scrutiny

However, Usha's nomination could face scrutiny because the election rules require nominees to be members of the federations they represent. It remains unclear whether the former sprint queen fulfils this requirement.

Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava will examine objections and verify nominations before publishing the final electoral roll on Nov 15.

Potential Contenders Emerge For IOA Presidency

Usha, who became IOA president in 2022, faces a potentially challenging contest, with former athletes and sports administrators emerging as contenders for the top position.

Among those being discussed are Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, former long jumper Anju Bobby George and athletics administrator Adille Sumariwalla.

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Electoral Battle Ahead For Usha

The latest development adds another twist to an increasingly competitive election, with questions surrounding eligibility, representation and governance coming into focus.

For Usha, the nomination offers an opportunity to remain in contention. Whether it translates into another presidential term will depend on the scrutiny process and the electoral battle ahead.

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