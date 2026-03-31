PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman BANNED For Two Games For Ball Tampering

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been handed a two match ban for ball tampering during the ongoing PSL 2026 season. His franchise, Lahore Qalandars were penalised five runs for altering the condition of the ball just before the final over of their clash against Karachi Kings on Sunday night. Zaman had denied the charges, but will miss games against Multan and Islamabad.

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Before the final over of the game in question, Shaheen Afridi, Rauf and Fakhar Zaman briefly gathered at the top of the bowler's run-up, each handling the ball in quick succession. Umpire Faisal Afridi, seemingly alert to the exchange, kept a close watch before promptly calling for the ball to conduct an inspection.

Zaman can appeal the decision within 48 hours. The left-hander had initially denied the charge levelled against him during a disciplinary hearing led by the Match Referee Roshan Mahanama.