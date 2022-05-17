PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid in summer

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed terms with Spanish giants Real Madrid , with a transfer to Santiago Bernabeu to be announced after the UEFA Champions League final.

The World Cup winner with France has only one month left on his current contract with the French champions.

According to a report in Goal.com, Mbappe's arrival at Madrid is likely to be confirmed at the start of June with his official unveiling at the Bernabeu to be delayed till he returns from international duty with France on June 13.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be aiming for their 14th European title when they face EPL club, Liverpool, at Stade de France on May 28.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:51 PM IST