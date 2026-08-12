PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster Clash In India; Check Details

PSG/Aston Villa/X/Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup 2026 as the two European champions meet at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday, August 12. PSG enter the contest as the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, while Aston Villa qualified after lifting the UEFA Europa League title.

The match is set to kick off at 9:00 PM local time in Salzburg, which translates to 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, August 13, for viewers in India. The fixture serves as the traditional curtain-raiser for the new European club season and offers both teams an opportunity to begin the campaign with silverware.

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Indian fans can watch the UEFA Super Cup clash live on Sony Sports Network, while the match will also be available for live streaming on Sony LIV. Sony LIV has listed PSG vs Aston Villa as an upcoming UEFA Super Cup fixture on its platform.

PSG will be looking to retain the trophy after winning last year's Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur. The French giants were held to a 2-2 draw before prevailing 4-3 on penalties. They are also aiming to continue their dominance in Europe after successfully defending their Champions League crown.

The two sides are also familiar with each other, having met in the 2024-25 Champions League quarter-finals. PSG won the first leg 3-1 in Paris, while Villa claimed a 3-2 victory in the return fixture. PSG ultimately advanced 5-4 on aggregate, setting the stage for another intriguing European encounter between the clubs.