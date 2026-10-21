PSG Hit By Double Injury Blow Against Barcelona As Ousmane Dembélé & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Forced Off During Champions League Clash | X

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia went off injured against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Ballon d'Or winner Dembélé pulled up clutching the back of his left thigh following a run down the left in the 19th minute on Tuesday.

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He signalled to the bench and asked to come off. Spain's World Cup-winning forward Ferran Torres replaced him.

Kvaratskhelia hurt his right foot when he landed awkwardly after sprinting back to make a tackle on Xavi Espart. He looked in pain and was helped off in the 59th minute. France winger Maghnes Akliouche came on for him.

PSG coach Luis Enrique used Dembélé sparingly in the French league last season and has already rested him twice in Ligue 1 during this campaign.

The 29-year-old Dembélé has struggled with injury setbacks during his career.

PSG was also missing star left back Nuno Mendes against Barca due to a thigh injury.

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo went off injured moments after Dembélé and was replaced by Fermín López.

PSG defender Willian Pacho also received treatment near the end of the first half. He hurt his head when López accidentally kicked him after running through on goal and followed up his initial shot that was saved by goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)