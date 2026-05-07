PSG Edges Past Bayern Munich In Thriller To Reach 2nd Straight UEFA Champions League Final | X

Munich: Ousmane Dembele's clinical early strike helped holders Paris Saint-Germain continue the defence of their Champions League crown as the defending champions overcame FC Bayern 6-5 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the second leg of their semifinal tie.

Luis Enrique's side, who claimed Champions League glory with an emphatic attacking display against Inter in last season's final, picked up where they left off here a year ago and extended their aggregate lead in this tie just over two minutes in.

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Dembele swept Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's precise pass high into the net after the Georgian winger had made a surging run down the flank.

The hosts looked to respond to that early setback, but those of a Bayern persuasion were grateful to Manuel Neuer's reflexes in tipping João Neves' downward header around the post when it appeared destined for the far corner.

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The Bundesliga outfit had their most promising spell of the first half with the interval approaching. Jamal Musiala's crisp shot forced Matvei Safonov into action, the German international sending a powerful effort that flew past the upright moments later, and Jonathan Tah nodding wide when well placed.

Just as in the thrilling opening leg, Paris began the second period strongly, Desire Doue and Kvaratskhelia bringing the best out of Neuer in a matter of seconds.

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Unsurprisingly, with the two most prolific attacks in the competition this season, there were further opportunities for both teams, the lively Doue thwarted by Neuer once more and Safonov performing heroics to frustrate Luis Díaz and Michael Olise.

Just as Bayern appeared to be heading for a rare blank in front of goal, Harry Kane lashed a drive past the Paris goalkeeper after a smart turn to raise home hopes of a dramatic comeback, but the visitors held out in the remaining minutes.

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"The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive. We're so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row. It was very intense. Very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar, we love to press higher. We are very happy," PSG boss Enrique said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)