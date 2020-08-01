PSG defeat Lyon 6-5 in penalty shootout to win Coupe de la Ligue

Paris Saint-Germain clinched their fourth domestic treble in six years after the Ligue 1 champions beat Lyon 6-5 in a penalty shootout to lift the Coupe de la Ligue.

It was the last edition of the tournament which was founded in 1993. Next season, it will be abandoned to 'reduce the season schedule', as the coronavirus pandemic continues to haunt the world of sports.

On Friday, at the Stade de France, both sides ended their regular time with a 0-0 draw and the heat was settled in a penalty shootout which saw PSG winning at the end.

The winning point for the capital-based team came after the first 10 penalties were all scored, but Keylor Navas saved Bertrand Traore's shoot which gave Pablo Sarabia the opportunity to score for the victory.

PSG seal their third title of the season, after the French Cup and Ligue 1.

Last week, PSG beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup final, which was the first competitive football match in the country after the professional leagues were called off in late April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We suffered but it's beautiful to win at the end. We will celebrate this and then tomorrow we will start to think about another big match," Marco Verratti, PSG midfielder said in front of the camera after the match.

PSG now will eye on their Champions League quarter finals against Serie A side Atalanta on August 12 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Lyon, who next season will miss the continent competitions for the first time since 1996-1997, is still alive at this season's Champions League. They will visit Turin to challenge Ronaldo and his Juventus next Friday in the last-16 return leg, holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.