'Proud Moment Hai Mere Liye': Sameer Minhas' Photographer Father Gets Emotional After His MOM Award In PSL 2026 | VIDEO

Sameer Minhas' Photographer Father Gets Emotional After His MOM Award In PSL 2026 | X

Lahore, April 5: A heart-warming video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that young Pakistani cricketer Sameer Minhas' father is getting emotional after his son received the Man of the Match award in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026.

The viral video shows that Sameer Minhas' father Kashif Minhas who is a sports photographer is clicking his son receiving the award at the big stage. He is seen in the video getting emotional and proudly stating that Samee is his son and he is preforming very good in the PSL 2026.

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Gets Emotional And Hugs Sameer

He is also seen in the video hugging his son and congratulating him for his spectacular performance. He said, "Sameer mera beta hai ji and proud moment hai mere liye. Itni consistent performance de raha hai PSL me. Maza aa raha hai bhaut uski batting dekhke" (Sameer is my son and this is a proud moment for me. He is giving such consistent performances in the PSL. I am really enjoying watching his batting.)

Sameer approached his father in the viral video after he hugs him and says, "Bahut bahut mubarak ho mera bachcha." (Many congratulations my son.)

Who Is Kashif Minhas?

Sameer Minhas' father, Kashif Minhas, is a former Under-19 cricketer who later became a sports photographer. He could not go far as a player, but he stayed connected to cricket through photography. Today, he is known for capturing special moments in matches, including his son Sameer's big performances in the PSL.

Strong Cricketing Family

Kashif is also the father of another young cricketer, Arafat Minhas, making it a strong cricket family. He is often seen taking emotional photos of his sons during matches and his work has even been noticed by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Sameer has said that his father is his role model and biggest support.