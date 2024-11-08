'Protect The Average': David Warner Brutally Trolls Babar Azam On Air In AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI; Video Surfaces

David Warner and Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

Retired Australian cricketer David Warner took a jibe at Babar Azam when Pakistan were on the cusp of a massive win in the 2nd ODI on Friday at the Adelaide Oval. With Warner commentating during the three-match ODI series, he assumed Babar will take a single to protect his average as a video of the same emerged on social media.

Due to Babar lacking the power-hitting skills and playing with low strike rates more often than not, the former captain has been deemed to be a liability for his side. Hence, the right-hander was assumed to play it safe when Pakistan were only a run away from a win. But contrary to expectations, Babar struck a maximum off Zampa to finish off the game.

Below is the video of the same:

David Warner exposed Zimbabar Azam in commentary as he said "Protect the average". Everyone knows Zimbabar plays for his personal milestones🤡#AUSvPAK #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/p4oqX3hbdD — Naturesy (@Naturesy2) November 8, 2024

Haris Rauf picked up a fifer to lay the path for Pakistan's crushing nine-wicket win:

It was right-arm speedster Haris Rauf, who had thwarted Australia after Pakistan won the toss at the Adelaide Oval. Rauf got rid of Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins to register a five-wicket haul. Shaheen Shah Afridi snaffled three scalps to bowl the tourists out for 163 as Australia's innings lasted for only 35 overs.

With the bat, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique enjoyed plenty of luck in the initial overs. However, the duo settled in and cashed in style later. Ayub became Zampa's victim, 18 short of a hundred, but Pakistan didn't suffer any hiccup thereafter and cantered to an easy win.