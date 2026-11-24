Pro Wrestling League Season 6 To Be Held From 3rd–19th January 2027 In New Delhi; Player Auction Scheduled For 30th November In Mumbai | File Pic

New Delhi, November 24, 2026: The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), on Saturday, announced the revised schedule for Season 6, which will now be held from 3rd January to 19th January 2027 under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Alongside the revised league dates, PWL also announced that the player auction for the upcoming season will take place on 30th November 2026 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, bringing together the six franchises as they prepare to build their squads for the new season.

The revision to the league schedule has been made to align with a change in the United World Wrestling (UWW) calendar, ensuring that the league fits seamlessly within the international wrestling schedule and enables the best wrestlers from India and around the world to participate.

The upcoming auction is expected to be a high-profile affair, with some of the finest wrestlers from across the world, including Olympic medallists, World Championship medallists and leading international and Indian grapplers, set to go under the hammer. The franchises will compete to secure the best available talent as they look to assemble formidable squads for Season 6.

The auction will also carry forward the legacy of record-breaking player acquisitions in the League. The previous auction witnessed Japanese stalwart Yui Susaki emerge as the highest-sold wrestler, with a winning bid of Rs 60 lakhs, making the player the most expensive acquisition in Pro Wrestling League history.

The trio of Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, and Sujeet Kalkal were the most sought-after Indian players, pocketing in excess of Rs 50 Lakh each. The upcoming auction is expected to generate significant interest as franchises look to make strategic investments in their squads.

Dayaan Farooqui, Chairman, Pro Wrestling League, said, “The Pro Wrestling League has always aligned its calendar with international wrestling, and following the revision of the United World Wrestling calendar, we have rescheduled Season 6 to 3rd–19th January 2027. We are now gearing up for an exciting new chapter, with the player auction scheduled for 30th November. The auction will bring together some of the finest wrestling talent from across the world, including world-class international wrestlers and India’s leading stars, setting the stage for a highly competitive season. Our focus remains on building a league that offers the highest standards of competition, an exceptional platform for wrestlers, and an unforgettable experience for fans. We look forward to an exciting auction and a spectacular Season 6 in Delhi.”

Akhil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Pro Wrestling League, said, “At Pro Wrestling League, our focus has always been on delivering world-class wrestling action and creating an unforgettable experience for fans. With 86 elite grapplers, including 34 international medallists, set to feature in Season 6, we are confident that fans will witness some of the finest wrestling talent from across the world competing on one stage. The participation of top international wrestlers will bring an exciting new dimension to the competition, raising the bar for professional wrestling in India. We look forward to welcoming fans back to the stands for an action-packed season filled with thrilling bouts, fierce rivalries and world-class sporting excellence.”

Season 6 will feature six high-calibre franchises competing for the coveted crown: Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals, and UP Dominators.

The season will showcase 86 world-class men and women grapplers, including 34 Olympians and Commonwealth, Asian Games, and World Championship medallists. The roster is expected to feature global luminaries such as Japanese Olympic champion Yui Susaki, alongside India's finest marquee names.

The competition will be staged across nine Olympic weight divisions:

Men: 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, and 125kg

Women: 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, and 76kg

The League will continue with its broadcast-optimised match structure of two rounds of three minutes (2 x 3). The format will once again feature the 'Power Minute', with all scoring points doubling during the final 60 seconds of a bout, creating high-leverage climaxes and adding further intensity to the action on the mat.

Season 5 culminated in defending champions Haryana Thunders edging Delhi Dangal Warriors in a thrilling 5–4 final, and Season 6 is poised to set a new benchmark for competitive wrestling in India.