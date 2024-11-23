Pro Kabaddi League: 'Victory Over Tamil Thalaivas Shows Our True Potential', Says UP Yoddhas Coach Upendra Malik

Pic Credit: Twitter

UP Yoddhas put on an impressive show at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday, dominating Tamil Thalaivas in what was an all-around team performance. Bhavani Rajput's exceptional super 10 and Hitesh's brilliant defensive display, which earned him a high 5, were pivotal in securing the team's commanding victory. Both the raiders and defenders combined seamlessly to execute a strategy that left Tamil Thalaivas with few opportunities to capitalize on.

Assistant Coach Upendra Malik expressed his pride in the team's performance, noting that it was a true reflection of their potential. "This victory shows our true potential. Bhavani was exceptional. Not only did he score crucial points for the team, but his energy and confidence also inspired everyone else on the mat. He instilled a sense of belief and determination in the entire squad.

Our defense, particularly in the first half, was solid and kept us in control of the match. The turning point came when Keshav secured those two vital points. That moment helped us extend our lead, and from there, we maintained our composure and executed our strategy perfectly," he said.

The defense, which was a cornerstone of the team's success, was led by captain Sumit, whose leadership played an integral role in organising and maintaining the defensive structure throughout the match. Speaking after the win, Sumit reflected on the collective effort of the team: "

Our defense set the tone from the start and remained intense throughout the game. We've been working on our defensive strategies and it's paying off. The coordination we showed today is a result of continuous improvement over the last few matches. We are building momentum, and this win gives us the confidence to push forward."

While Sumit led the side well, Hitesh's defensive performance was a highlight as he executed six successful tackles out of seven attempts, showcasing his discipline and timing. This defensive display, along with the aggressive raids, left Tamil Thalaivas with little room to attack. Assistant coach Malik further emphasised the collective effort of the team. "It wasn't just one individual; it was a complete team performance.

Everyone, from the raiders to the defenders, worked in unison. This is the kind of display that shows we are ready to take on the challenges ahead. We need to keep this focus and intensity as we look towards our next matches."

The UP Yoddhas now turn their attention to their upcoming match against Patna Pirates, where they will look to build on this dominant performance and continue their strong run. The team is focused on maintaining their momentum and improving further with each match.