Pro Kabaddi League: Season 9 Player Auction in Mumbai on August 5-6

Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants in action during the Pro Kabaddi League. | Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: Mashal Sports, organisers of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has formally announced the dates of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Player Auction as August 5-6, 2022 in Mumbai.

The Domestic, Overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D in this Player Auction. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.

The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – Rs 30 Lakhs, Category B – Rs 20 Lakhs, Category C – Rs 10 Lakhs, Category D – Rs 6 Lakhs.

The total salary Purse available to each franchisee for its squad for Season 9 is Rs 4.4 crores. The Season 9 Player Pool has been expanded to 500+ including the 24 players from top 2 teams of the Khelo India University Games 2021, Bangalore.

The PKL teams also have a choice of retention of players from their respective PKL Season 8 squads as per the league policies. The franchisees are allowed to retain up to 6 players under the Elite Retained Players category and up to 4 New Young Players (NYPs) under stipulated conditions in each PKL season.

The players, who are not retained by the franchisees from the pool of 500+ players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.