Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction: All You Need To Know

Pro Kabaddi League auction. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Kabaddi Pro League auction for season 10 was deferred by a month, given it was initially supposed to take place on September 8th-9th. However, it will now take place on October 9th and 10th, as confirmed by the organisers. Nearly 500 renowned players will go under the hammer, including 24 from the as teams hope to fine tune their plans.

The administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India made a request to postpone the dates to let the athlete prepare well for the Asian Games 2023 in China. The PKL season 10 auction has a diverse pool of players, including Indian and overseas stars apart from some fresh faces.

The players are segregated into groups A, B, C, and D. The base price for category A is set at INR 30 lakh, Category B is 20 lakh, while C and D have 13 and 9 lakh, respectively. The 12 franchises in PKL have a purse of INR 5 lakh, an increase from 4.4 after three seasons.

84 players retained by the franchises across 3 categories:

The 12 franchises partaking retained players across three categories - Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and Existing New Young Players (ENYP). 22 were segregated under ERP category, 24 under RYP, followed by 38 in the final one.

Some star players like Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, and Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali failed to earn retention from their respective franchises and will be up for grabs in the auction.

The auction will be available to watch on Star Sports Network channels in India and the live streaming will be on Disney Hotstar.

