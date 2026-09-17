Prithvi Shaw Deletes Almost All Instagram Posts After Split From Fiancée Akriti Agarwal, Keeps Just One Post

Prithvi Shaw Deletes Almost All Instagram Posts After Split From Fiancée Akriti Agarwal | Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Prithvi Shaw has seemingly wiped his Instagram profile clean following his separation from fiancée Akriti Agarwal, with the cricketer now leaving only one post visible on his account.

The development comes shortly after Akriti announced that the couple had decided to part ways. In a statement shared on Instagram, she revealed that they had mutually chosen to separate due to “different goals and circumstances” for their future. She also acknowledged that they continue to love and care for each other while requesting privacy during the difficult phase.

Prithvi Shaw Deletes Almost All Instagram Posts After Split From Fiancée Akriti Agarwal

Shaw and Akriti had got engaged on March 8, making their decision to part ways particularly unexpected. The couple had kept their relationship relatively private, although they had occasionally shared glimpses of their time together on social media.

Rumours about a possible split had already surfaced in July. However, Akriti had then dismissed the speculation and denied reports suggesting that the couple had gone their separate ways.

Akriti Agarwal/Instagram

Following Akriti’s recent announcement, Shaw’s Instagram activity has once again caught the attention of fans. The India cricketer has removed almost all of his previous posts from his profile, leaving just one post visible. While Shaw has not publicly commented on the separation or explained the reason behind the social media change, the timing has drawn significant attention online.

The Instagram clean-up comes as both Shaw and Akriti appear to be moving forward separately after their engagement. With neither of them revealing further details about what led to their decision, the couple’s statement about differing future goals and circumstances remains the only public explanation for their separation.