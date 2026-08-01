Prince William And Kate Attend Jamaica Vs Australia Netball Semi-Final With George, Charlotte & Louis; Pictures Go Viral

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, enjoyed a family day out at the Hydro as they attended the thrilling netball semi-final between Jamaica and Australia. The royal couple were joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who watched the action from the stands. Their appearance delighted spectators and added to the excitement surrounding one of the tournament's biggest matches.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen applauding throughout the contest as the match delivered dramatic moments from start to finish. Prince George and Prince Louis followed the action closely, while Princess Charlotte appeared fully engaged with the fast-paced game. The family shared smiles and conversations as they soaked up the lively atmosphere inside the packed arena.

Jamaica and Australia produced a fiercely contested semi-final, with both sides battling hard for a place in the final. Fans inside the Hydro created a vibrant atmosphere, celebrating every crucial goal, interception and defensive play. The royal family's attendance highlighted their continued support for sport and helped make the afternoon a memorable occasion for players and spectators alike.